Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:29 PM

2801 Carrolton

2801 Carrolton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Carrolton Street, Houston, TX 77023
Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4727ac908f ---- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet apartment complex. Great for students and young professionals commuting to the surrounding area. 5 mins away from the University of Houston, 10 minutes from Texas Southern University, Medical Center, and Midtown. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to I-45, Loop 610, and OST. We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. For any questions, call 281-606-0808. Apartamento de 1 habitacion, 1 bano en un complejo de apartamentos pequeno. Muy bueno para profesionales o estudiantes en el area. 5 minutos de University of Houston, 10 minutos de Texas Southern University, Medical Center, y Midtown. Estamos cerca de shopping, restaurantes y entretenimiento con acceso facil y directo a I-45, Loop 610, and OST. Prestamos la mejor atencion a nuestros inquilinos. Para mas informacion, llamar a 281-643-0271.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Carrolton have any available units?
2801 Carrolton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2801 Carrolton currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Carrolton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Carrolton pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Carrolton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2801 Carrolton offer parking?
No, 2801 Carrolton does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Carrolton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Carrolton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Carrolton have a pool?
No, 2801 Carrolton does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Carrolton have accessible units?
No, 2801 Carrolton does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Carrolton have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Carrolton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Carrolton have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Carrolton does not have units with air conditioning.

