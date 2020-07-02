2801 Carrolton

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4727ac908f ---- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet apartment complex. Great for students and young professionals commuting to the surrounding area. 5 mins away from the University of Houston, 10 minutes from Texas Southern University, Medical Center, and Midtown. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to I-45, Loop 610, and OST. We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. For any questions, call 281-606-0808. Apartamento de 1 habitacion, 1 bano en un complejo de apartamentos pequeno. Muy bueno para profesionales o estudiantes en el area. 5 minutos de University of Houston, 10 minutos de Texas Southern University, Medical Center, y Midtown. Estamos cerca de shopping, restaurantes y entretenimiento con acceso facil y directo a I-45, Loop 610, and OST. Prestamos la mejor atencion a nuestros inquilinos. Para mas informacion, llamar a 281-643-0271.