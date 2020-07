Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Remodeled 1 bed 1 Bath Condo, walking distance to the galleria area with easy access to major shoppings and restaurants. New hard floor, New granite counter top, fresh paint, stainless Steel appliances. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Balcony with great relaxing view. One assigned carport with plenty parking space for your guests. Gated Community with pool and tennis court