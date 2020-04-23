Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2743 Misty Heath Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2743 Misty Heath Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2743 Misty Heath Lane
2743 Misty Heath Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2743 Misty Heath Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2743 Misty Heath Lane have any available units?
2743 Misty Heath Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2743 Misty Heath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Misty Heath Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Misty Heath Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2743 Misty Heath Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2743 Misty Heath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2743 Misty Heath Lane offers parking.
Does 2743 Misty Heath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 Misty Heath Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Misty Heath Lane have a pool?
No, 2743 Misty Heath Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2743 Misty Heath Lane have accessible units?
No, 2743 Misty Heath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Misty Heath Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 Misty Heath Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2743 Misty Heath Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2743 Misty Heath Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston