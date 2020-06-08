All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:27 AM

2742 Foliage Green Drive

2742 Foliage Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2742 Foliage Green Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Squeaky clean. Easy to maintain tile flooring throughout home, fresh paint, energy efficient, ceiling fans, 2'' blinds, large back yard deck with arbor cover, refrigerator included. Great schools, easy access to I59, airport, & downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have any available units?
2742 Foliage Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have?
Some of 2742 Foliage Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 Foliage Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2742 Foliage Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 Foliage Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2742 Foliage Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2742 Foliage Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2742 Foliage Green Drive offers parking.
Does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 Foliage Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2742 Foliage Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2742 Foliage Green Drive has accessible units.
Does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 Foliage Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

