Squeaky clean. Easy to maintain tile flooring throughout home, fresh paint, energy efficient, ceiling fans, 2'' blinds, large back yard deck with arbor cover, refrigerator included. Great schools, easy access to I59, airport, & downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have any available units?
2742 Foliage Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 Foliage Green Drive have?
Some of 2742 Foliage Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 Foliage Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2742 Foliage Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.