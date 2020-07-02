2737 Travis Street

Amenities

Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy.



So they obviously didn't do much with this treasure. It wasn't until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you will have to sign a lease and stuff, but that's no big deal.



Apartment Amenities



Modern cabinetry with underlighting



Quartz countertops & backsplash



Hardwood-style floors



Stainless appliances with wine refrigerators



Undermount sinks



Kitchen islands



Spa-like bathrooms with ceramic tile



Double vanities



Soaking tubs



Gas ranges in kitchen



Walk-in closets with wood shelving



LED lighting



Designer hardware and fixtures



Community Amenities



9th floor swimming pool with downtown views



9th floor Aqua Lounge with outdoor dining & cooking, fire pits, games & cabanas



9th floor club lounge with catering kitchen



9th floor conference room



9th floor fitness center with cardio & free weights



9th floor yoga studio



1st floor coffee bar



