Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:45 AM

2727 West 18th Street

2727 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2727 West 18th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath located in the heart of Houston

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12016924

(RLNE4721436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 West 18th Street have any available units?
2727 West 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 West 18th Street have?
Some of 2727 West 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2727 West 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 West 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2727 West 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2727 West 18th Street offers parking.
Does 2727 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 West 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 West 18th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2727 West 18th Street has a pool.
Does 2727 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2727 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.

