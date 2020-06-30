All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2727 Elmside Dr

2727 Elmside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Elmside Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
6 Month Sub Lease Needed
Amenities
Covered and attached parking garage w/ secure entry
Trash chute on every floor
W/D included
Pool and Jacuzzi
Cable Ready
Walk-In Closets
Dishwasher
Balcony
Alarm System

If you have any questions or would like to see the apartment please either text me or email me at the contacts provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Elmside Dr have any available units?
2727 Elmside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Elmside Dr have?
Some of 2727 Elmside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Elmside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Elmside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Elmside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Elmside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2727 Elmside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Elmside Dr offers parking.
Does 2727 Elmside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Elmside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Elmside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Elmside Dr has a pool.
Does 2727 Elmside Dr have accessible units?
No, 2727 Elmside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Elmside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Elmside Dr has units with dishwashers.

