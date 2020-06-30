All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

2707 Lazy Spring Dr.

2707 Lazy Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Lazy Spring Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Nice 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Holley Terrace. One of the larger houses in the neighborhood with over 2000 sq/ft. House was was recently remodeled not long ago with and has new carpet. The master bathroom was beautifully redone. Home is zoned to Spring Branch ISD.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5125411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. have any available units?
2707 Lazy Spring Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. have?
Some of 2707 Lazy Spring Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Lazy Spring Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. offers parking.
Does 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. have a pool?
No, 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Lazy Spring Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

