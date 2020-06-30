2707 Lazy Spring Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Nice 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Holley Terrace. One of the larger houses in the neighborhood with over 2000 sq/ft. House was was recently remodeled not long ago with and has new carpet. The master bathroom was beautifully redone. Home is zoned to Spring Branch ISD.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



