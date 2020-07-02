All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2706 Crocker Street - Unit D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2706 Crocker Street - Unit D

2706 Crocker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2706 Crocker Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in central Montrose area. Central AC, upstairs and gas and water are included. You pay electric and internet and set up those services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have any available units?
2706 Crocker Street - Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have?
Some of 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Crocker Street - Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D offers parking.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have a pool?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston