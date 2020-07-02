Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
2706 Crocker Street - Unit D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
2706 Crocker Street - Unit D
2706 Crocker Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2706 Crocker Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in central Montrose area. Central AC, upstairs and gas and water are included. You pay electric and internet and set up those services.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have any available units?
2706 Crocker Street - Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have?
Some of 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Crocker Street - Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D offers parking.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have a pool?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Crocker Street - Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
