2700 Holly Hall Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 PM

2700 Holly Hall Street

2700 Holly Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Holly Hall Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77054.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1605.&nbsp;Three bedroom apartments start at $2682.&nbsp;This property is 29 years old, it was built in 1991, and has 66 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Holly Hall Street have any available units?
2700 Holly Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Holly Hall Street have?
Some of 2700 Holly Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Holly Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Holly Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Holly Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Holly Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2700 Holly Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Holly Hall Street offers parking.
Does 2700 Holly Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Holly Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Holly Hall Street have a pool?
No, 2700 Holly Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Holly Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 Holly Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Holly Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Holly Hall Street does not have units with dishwashers.

