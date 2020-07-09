2660 Augusta Dr

All apartments in Houston
Location

2660 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
yoga
It&rsquo;s time to slow down. Your days as a mysterious internal spy of intrigue and spendor are long past you. No more shady deals with foreign diplomats from countries with questionable human rights records. No more romantic clandestine late night trysts with soon-to-be married members of royal families. Also, no more getting shot at by black leather clad people on motorcycles.

No more private helicopter access. You get the idea, you&rsquo;re going to have to slow down spend your days writing exciting spy novels, sipping on overpriced cocktails, and snap-chatting international royal family members from your sweet downtown Houston pool deck. The good times will be missed all right!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Silestone Countertops

Slate Tile and Plank Flooring

Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances

Walk In Closets

Energy Efficient Lighting

2" Blinds

High Ceilings

Programmable Thermostats

Air Conditioner

Cable Ready

Carpeting

Ceiling Fan

Fireplace

Patio/Balcony

View

Washer/Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Gas and Charcoal Grill

Bike Racks

Preferred Employer Discount

Clubhouse

Controlled Access/Gated

Covered Parking

Cares Team-Monthly Resident Events

Coffee Bar

Wellbeats Virtual Fitness System

Fitness Center

Free Weights

Jacuzzi

Resort style lagoon pool

Yoga Room

Resident Lounge

___________________________

Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we&rsquo;re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we&rsquo;re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we&rsquo;re free to work with too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Augusta Dr have any available units?
2660 Augusta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Augusta Dr have?
Some of 2660 Augusta Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Augusta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Augusta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Augusta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Augusta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2660 Augusta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Augusta Dr offers parking.
Does 2660 Augusta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2660 Augusta Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Augusta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2660 Augusta Dr has a pool.
Does 2660 Augusta Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2660 Augusta Dr has accessible units.
Does 2660 Augusta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Augusta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

