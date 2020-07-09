Amenities
It’s time to slow down. Your days as a mysterious internal spy of intrigue and spendor are long past you. No more shady deals with foreign diplomats from countries with questionable human rights records. No more romantic clandestine late night trysts with soon-to-be married members of royal families. Also, no more getting shot at by black leather clad people on motorcycles.
No more private helicopter access. You get the idea, you’re going to have to slow down spend your days writing exciting spy novels, sipping on overpriced cocktails, and snap-chatting international royal family members from your sweet downtown Houston pool deck. The good times will be missed all right!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Silestone Countertops
Slate Tile and Plank Flooring
Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances
Walk In Closets
Energy Efficient Lighting
2" Blinds
High Ceilings
Programmable Thermostats
Air Conditioner
Cable Ready
Carpeting
Ceiling Fan
Fireplace
Patio/Balcony
View
Washer/Dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Gas and Charcoal Grill
Bike Racks
Preferred Employer Discount
Clubhouse
Controlled Access/Gated
Covered Parking
Cares Team-Monthly Resident Events
Coffee Bar
Wellbeats Virtual Fitness System
Fitness Center
Free Weights
Jacuzzi
Resort style lagoon pool
Yoga Room
Resident Lounge
___________________________
Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?
We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too.