2660 Augusta Dr

It’s time to slow down. Your days as a mysterious internal spy of intrigue and spendor are long past you. No more shady deals with foreign diplomats from countries with questionable human rights records. No more romantic clandestine late night trysts with soon-to-be married members of royal families. Also, no more getting shot at by black leather clad people on motorcycles.



No more private helicopter access. You get the idea, you’re going to have to slow down spend your days writing exciting spy novels, sipping on overpriced cocktails, and snap-chatting international royal family members from your sweet downtown Houston pool deck. The good times will be missed all right!



Apartment Amenities



Silestone Countertops



Slate Tile and Plank Flooring



Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances



Walk In Closets



Energy Efficient Lighting



2" Blinds



High Ceilings



Programmable Thermostats



Air Conditioner



Cable Ready



Carpeting



Ceiling Fan



Fireplace



Patio/Balcony



View



Washer/Dryer



Community Amenities



24 Hour Emergency Maintenance



Gas and Charcoal Grill



Bike Racks



Preferred Employer Discount



Clubhouse



Controlled Access/Gated



Covered Parking



Cares Team-Monthly Resident Events



Coffee Bar



Wellbeats Virtual Fitness System



Fitness Center



Free Weights



Jacuzzi



Resort style lagoon pool



Yoga Room



Resident Lounge



Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?



We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we’re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we’re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we’re free to work with too.