265 Chimney Rock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REDUCED!! REDUCED!! REDUCED! What a deal to live in this neighborhood at this price! Call and make your appointment today!Exquisite 3 story 3/2.5 home with the feel of your own private tree house oasis. Beautiful home with all recent appliances included. (Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator)Walking distance to Duchesne Academy one of the most acclaimed private schools in Memorial Villages.Location, Location, Location; Chimney Rock and Memorial!! Beautifully Totally Renovated home by Tell Projects.Everything was renovated from the A/C to the floors, to the sinks, to the appliances to the deck outside.No detail was overlooked.12 months or longer lease terms--No short term.Pets Allowed as long as they are not Aggressive Breeds and house trained.