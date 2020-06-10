Rent Calculator
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 8
2634 Longleaf Pines Drive
2634 Longleaf Pines Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2634 Longleaf Pines Lane, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great rental in the much desirable Kingwood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Freshly painted, new carpet, gas stove and updated bathrooms. Ready for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive have any available units?
2634 Longleaf Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Longleaf Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 Longleaf Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
