2622 Southwick St.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2622 Southwick St.
2622 Southwick Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2622 Southwick Street, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2622 Southwick St. have any available units?
2622 Southwick St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2622 Southwick St. have?
Some of 2622 Southwick St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2622 Southwick St. currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Southwick St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Southwick St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 Southwick St. is pet friendly.
Does 2622 Southwick St. offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Southwick St. offers parking.
Does 2622 Southwick St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Southwick St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Southwick St. have a pool?
Yes, 2622 Southwick St. has a pool.
Does 2622 Southwick St. have accessible units?
No, 2622 Southwick St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Southwick St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 Southwick St. has units with dishwashers.
