2622 Sandy Lodge Court
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:47 PM
2622 Sandy Lodge Court
2622 Sandy Lodge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2622 Sandy Lodge Court, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2622 Sandy Lodge Court have any available units?
2622 Sandy Lodge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2622 Sandy Lodge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Sandy Lodge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Sandy Lodge Court pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Sandy Lodge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2622 Sandy Lodge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Sandy Lodge Court offers parking.
Does 2622 Sandy Lodge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Sandy Lodge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Sandy Lodge Court have a pool?
No, 2622 Sandy Lodge Court does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Sandy Lodge Court have accessible units?
No, 2622 Sandy Lodge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Sandy Lodge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Sandy Lodge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 Sandy Lodge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 Sandy Lodge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
