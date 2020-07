Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come schedule your showing for this beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom condo located in the desirable Westchase/Galleria area. Condo has been recently updated and comes Fully Furnished! The property is located so that you are within walking distance to Stockyard Bar-B-Q, Wingstop, El Patio, Ruchis, and Miyako. Rent covers all the utilities including electricity, water, trash, etc. Unit also comes with 2 covered reserved parking spots in a gated lot.