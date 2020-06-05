All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 262 Goodson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
262 Goodson Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:57 PM

262 Goodson Drive

262 Goodson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

262 Goodson Drive, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a private bath with a walk in shower! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Goodson Drive have any available units?
262 Goodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 262 Goodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
262 Goodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Goodson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 Goodson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 262 Goodson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 262 Goodson Drive offers parking.
Does 262 Goodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Goodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Goodson Drive have a pool?
No, 262 Goodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 262 Goodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 262 Goodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Goodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Goodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 Goodson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 Goodson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Easton Village
8550 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston