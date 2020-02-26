2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous Home! Close To Medical Center & Downtown. Gated Community, With Manned Entrance. Stunning Hardwoods & High Ceilings Accent First Floor. Open Concept Kitchen Into Living & Dining Areas. Kitchen Has Been Upgraded With Granite Countertops, Tile Back Splash & Recent Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled 1/2 Bath Downstairs. Upstairs Has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths & A Convenient Laundry Room. Includes Full Size Washer & Dryer. Jack & Jill Bathroom Connects The Secondary Bedrooms. Spacious Master With 2 Large Walk In Closets. Master Bath Dual Vanities, Jacuzzi Tub & Separate Shower. Low Maintenance Back Yard. Includes Water, Recycling & Garbage/ Trash.