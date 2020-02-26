All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive

2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Home! Close To Medical Center & Downtown. Gated Community, With Manned Entrance. Stunning Hardwoods & High Ceilings Accent First Floor. Open Concept Kitchen Into Living & Dining Areas. Kitchen Has Been Upgraded With Granite Countertops, Tile Back Splash & Recent Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled 1/2 Bath Downstairs. Upstairs Has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths & A Convenient Laundry Room. Includes Full Size Washer & Dryer. Jack & Jill Bathroom Connects The Secondary Bedrooms. Spacious Master With 2 Large Walk In Closets. Master Bath Dual Vanities, Jacuzzi Tub & Separate Shower. Low Maintenance Back Yard. Includes Water, Recycling & Garbage/ Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive have any available units?
2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive have?
Some of 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

