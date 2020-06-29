2617 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

Come home to this gorgeous elegant cottage in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Houston, Woodland Heights. This cheery jewel of a home on a quiet street just one block from the White Oak Bayou Hike and Bike Trail offers an easy urban lifestyle in one of the most friendly and walkable districts in Houston. Gracious open floorplan features large living space with fireplace, spacious master bedroom with private patio and two secondary guest rooms including a charming sunroom study in front. This home is an entertainer's dream with both a chefs gourmet kitchen and a large tranquil backyard with decked patio. Detached garage is accessible through a private alley. Zoned to Travis Elementary School and walking distance to great restaurants and parks, this location is an easy commute to Downtown, Medical Center, and Energy Corridor. Make it your new home in the Heights. NOTE: Outdoor hot tub is working but tenant is responsible for repairs and maintenance.