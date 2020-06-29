All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:38 PM

2617 Greenleaf Street

2617 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Greenleaf Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Come home to this gorgeous elegant cottage in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Houston, Woodland Heights. This cheery jewel of a home on a quiet street just one block from the White Oak Bayou Hike and Bike Trail offers an easy urban lifestyle in one of the most friendly and walkable districts in Houston. Gracious open floorplan features large living space with fireplace, spacious master bedroom with private patio and two secondary guest rooms including a charming sunroom study in front. This home is an entertainer's dream with both a chefs gourmet kitchen and a large tranquil backyard with decked patio. Detached garage is accessible through a private alley. Zoned to Travis Elementary School and walking distance to great restaurants and parks, this location is an easy commute to Downtown, Medical Center, and Energy Corridor. Make it your new home in the Heights. NOTE: Outdoor hot tub is working but tenant is responsible for repairs and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Greenleaf Street have any available units?
2617 Greenleaf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Greenleaf Street have?
Some of 2617 Greenleaf Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Greenleaf Street currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Greenleaf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Greenleaf Street pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Greenleaf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2617 Greenleaf Street offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Greenleaf Street offers parking.
Does 2617 Greenleaf Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 Greenleaf Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Greenleaf Street have a pool?
No, 2617 Greenleaf Street does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Greenleaf Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2617 Greenleaf Street has accessible units.
Does 2617 Greenleaf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Greenleaf Street has units with dishwashers.

