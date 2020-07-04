All apartments in Houston
26022 Budde Road - A-203

26022 Budde Road · No Longer Available
Location

26022 Budde Road, Houston, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
conference room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
An Innovative spin on Business Suites constructed of repurposed shipping containers. Experience the modern - industrial feel of the European building concept. Fully furnished offices, free basic Internet and free use of conference rooms (1 per floor) is included in monthly rent.

Conveniently tucked away in a Forested setting on the Southeast corner of The Woodlands, only blocks from downtown Woodlands, 2 miles to Exxon Campus and 1 block from I-45 southbound feeder road.
An Innovative spin on Business Suites constructed of re-purposed shipping containers. Experience the modern - industrial feel of the European building concept.

- Fully furnished offices
- Free basic Wi-Fi
- Free use of conference rooms (1 per floor) is included in monthly rent.
- Outdoor meeting terraces with leisure furnishing.
- Full secured with HD Cameras, code locks for main doors and office doors.
- Full kitchenettes with plenty of space.
- Electricity and Water service.
- Common area maintenance.

Conveniently tucked away in a Forested setting on the Southeast corner of The Woodlands, only blocks from downtown Woodlands, 2 miles to Exxon Campus and 1 block from I-45 southbound feeder road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26022 Budde Road - A-203 have any available units?
26022 Budde Road - A-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 26022 Budde Road - A-203 have?
Some of 26022 Budde Road - A-203's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26022 Budde Road - A-203 currently offering any rent specials?
26022 Budde Road - A-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26022 Budde Road - A-203 pet-friendly?
No, 26022 Budde Road - A-203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 26022 Budde Road - A-203 offer parking?
Yes, 26022 Budde Road - A-203 offers parking.
Does 26022 Budde Road - A-203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26022 Budde Road - A-203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26022 Budde Road - A-203 have a pool?
No, 26022 Budde Road - A-203 does not have a pool.
Does 26022 Budde Road - A-203 have accessible units?
No, 26022 Budde Road - A-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 26022 Budde Road - A-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26022 Budde Road - A-203 does not have units with dishwashers.

