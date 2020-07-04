26022 Budde Road - A-203

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning conference room internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities conference room parking internet access

An Innovative spin on Business Suites constructed of repurposed shipping containers. Experience the modern - industrial feel of the European building concept. Fully furnished offices, free basic Internet and free use of conference rooms (1 per floor) is included in monthly rent.



Conveniently tucked away in a Forested setting on the Southeast corner of The Woodlands, only blocks from downtown Woodlands, 2 miles to Exxon Campus and 1 block from I-45 southbound feeder road.

An Innovative spin on Business Suites constructed of re-purposed shipping containers. Experience the modern - industrial feel of the European building concept.



- Fully furnished offices

- Free basic Wi-Fi

- Free use of conference rooms (1 per floor) is included in monthly rent.

- Outdoor meeting terraces with leisure furnishing.

- Full secured with HD Cameras, code locks for main doors and office doors.

- Full kitchenettes with plenty of space.

- Electricity and Water service.

- Common area maintenance.



Conveniently tucked away in a Forested setting on the Southeast corner of The Woodlands, only blocks from downtown Woodlands, 2 miles to Exxon Campus and 1 block from I-45 southbound feeder road.