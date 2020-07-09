All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:54 PM

2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5

2601 Marilee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2601 Marilee Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/f7dd1200e0

schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/f7dd1200e0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have any available units?
2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston