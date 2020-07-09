Rent Calculator
2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5
2601 Marilee Lane
·
Location
2601 Marilee Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have any available units?
2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Marilee Ln Apt 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
