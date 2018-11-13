All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2601 Gramercy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2601 Gramercy St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 8:56 AM

2601 Gramercy St

2601 Gramercy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeswood Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2601 Gramercy Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Hi,

I am looking for or two who will take over my lease of this well-known luxury apartment around TMC/Rice Village because I am moving out of state for a new job. I was going to continue to live here as long as I live in Houston. The current contract expires on June 28, 2020. The location of this apartment is fantastic: TMC and Rice Villiage are just five minutes away. If you prefer a quiet place, I strongly recommend you to consider this deal because this unit is not facing the two main streets around this apartment, which makes this place very quiet. Moreover, the suggested rate is way lower than the current market rate, so you will benefit from taking over this apartment. Also, you can park in the garage, which is on the first floor of the building. The merits of this unit extend to the conveniences to use all the amenities of the apartment in the same building. The gym is on the same floor, and the clubhouse and the leasing office is located in the same building. You dont have to go to the other building to get your package.

In order to qualify for this apartment, you need to present to the leasing office your proof of income, which should be over 3 times the monthly payment, or the proof of your deposit that can prove that you have the corresponding amount of money during the contract period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Gramercy St have any available units?
2601 Gramercy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2601 Gramercy St currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Gramercy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Gramercy St pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Gramercy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2601 Gramercy St offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Gramercy St offers parking.
Does 2601 Gramercy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Gramercy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Gramercy St have a pool?
No, 2601 Gramercy St does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Gramercy St have accessible units?
No, 2601 Gramercy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Gramercy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Gramercy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Gramercy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Gramercy St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Memorial Heights
3003 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston