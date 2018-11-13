2601 Gramercy St

Amenities

garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Hi,



I am looking for or two who will take over my lease of this well-known luxury apartment around TMC/Rice Village because I am moving out of state for a new job. I was going to continue to live here as long as I live in Houston. The current contract expires on June 28, 2020. The location of this apartment is fantastic: TMC and Rice Villiage are just five minutes away. If you prefer a quiet place, I strongly recommend you to consider this deal because this unit is not facing the two main streets around this apartment, which makes this place very quiet. Moreover, the suggested rate is way lower than the current market rate, so you will benefit from taking over this apartment. Also, you can park in the garage, which is on the first floor of the building. The merits of this unit extend to the conveniences to use all the amenities of the apartment in the same building. The gym is on the same floor, and the clubhouse and the leasing office is located in the same building. You dont have to go to the other building to get your package.



In order to qualify for this apartment, you need to present to the leasing office your proof of income, which should be over 3 times the monthly payment, or the proof of your deposit that can prove that you have the corresponding amount of money during the contract period.