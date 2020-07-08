All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2515 Delafield Street Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2515 Delafield Street Unit A
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:56 AM

2515 Delafield Street Unit A

2515 Delafield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2515 Delafield Street, Houston, TX 77023
Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Amenities

new construction
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
new construction
New efficiency apartment close to East End and downtown Houston! Just minutes away from UH, TSU, Midtown, Downtown & Museum district. Gas/Water/Electricity are all included in the price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have any available units?
2515 Delafield Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2515 Delafield Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Delafield Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Delafield Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Pearl City Centre
10402 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston