Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2515 Delafield Street Unit A
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:56 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2515 Delafield Street Unit A
2515 Delafield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2515 Delafield Street, Houston, TX 77023
Gulfgate - Pine Valley
Amenities
new construction
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
new construction
New efficiency apartment close to East End and downtown Houston! Just minutes away from UH, TSU, Midtown, Downtown & Museum district. Gas/Water/Electricity are all included in the price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have any available units?
2515 Delafield Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2515 Delafield Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Delafield Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Delafield Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 Delafield Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 Delafield Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
