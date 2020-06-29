Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2510 Travis St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2510 Travis St
2510 Travis Street
·
No Longer Available
Houston
Midtown
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
2510 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4667026)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 Travis St have any available units?
2510 Travis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2510 Travis St have?
Some of 2510 Travis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2510 Travis St currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Travis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Travis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Travis St is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Travis St offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Travis St offers parking.
Does 2510 Travis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Travis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Travis St have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Travis St has a pool.
Does 2510 Travis St have accessible units?
No, 2510 Travis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Travis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Travis St has units with dishwashers.
