2510 Kingston
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:40 AM

2510 Kingston
2510 Kingston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2510 Kingston Drive, Houston, TX 77019
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
River oaks duplex. Completely remodeled modern 2-1 with high end furnishings. Downstairs unit with back porch and ample parking. Wont last $2100.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 Kingston have any available units?
2510 Kingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2510 Kingston currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Kingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Kingston pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Kingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2510 Kingston offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Kingston offers parking.
Does 2510 Kingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Kingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Kingston have a pool?
No, 2510 Kingston does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Kingston have accessible units?
No, 2510 Kingston does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Kingston have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Kingston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Kingston have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Kingston does not have units with air conditioning.
