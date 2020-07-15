All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2500 Old Farm Rd 386.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2500 Old Farm Rd 386
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

2500 Old Farm Rd 386

2500 Old Farm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2500 Old Farm Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Oversized 2 bedrooms near the Galleria - Property Id: 72214

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($150/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Carports

Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators
For a personal tour please call Citihomes 713-459 0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72214
Property Id 72214

(RLNE5908424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 have any available units?
2500 Old Farm Rd 386 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 have?
Some of 2500 Old Farm Rd 386's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Old Farm Rd 386 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 offers parking.
Does 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 has a pool.
Does 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Old Farm Rd 386 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77008
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston