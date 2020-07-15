2500 Old Farm Rd 386

Amenities
Oversized 2 bedrooms near the Galleria - Property Id: 72214
Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($150/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators
