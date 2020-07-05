All apartments in Houston
24306 Soft Pine Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:00 PM

24306 Soft Pine Drive

24306 Soft Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24306 Soft Pine Drive, Houston, TX 77336
Lake Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,305 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5277769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24306 Soft Pine Drive have any available units?
24306 Soft Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24306 Soft Pine Drive have?
Some of 24306 Soft Pine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24306 Soft Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24306 Soft Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24306 Soft Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24306 Soft Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 24306 Soft Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24306 Soft Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 24306 Soft Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24306 Soft Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24306 Soft Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24306 Soft Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 24306 Soft Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 24306 Soft Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24306 Soft Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24306 Soft Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

