All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2425 Underwood St Apt 354.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2425 Underwood St Apt 354
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

2425 Underwood St Apt 354

2425 Underwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2425 Underwood Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
COMPLETELY REMODELED. Price to make your knees buckle and your mouth to water. Situated in the perfect location, near west U neighborhood, walking distance (less than 2 miles) to Med Center, Rice Village, NRG Stadium, DINING, and ENTERTAINMENT. New flooring, granite counter-top, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and fully upgraded bathroom. Very quiet complex with two pool, beautifully landscaped courtyard, and limited access gates for security. The floor plan has a large formal living room, dining room, and breakfast area. Refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 have any available units?
2425 Underwood St Apt 354 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 have?
Some of 2425 Underwood St Apt 354's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Underwood St Apt 354 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 offer parking?
No, 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 has a pool.
Does 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 have accessible units?
No, 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Underwood St Apt 354 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77003
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston