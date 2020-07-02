2425 Underwood St Apt 354

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

COMPLETELY REMODELED. Price to make your knees buckle and your mouth to water. Situated in the perfect location, near west U neighborhood, walking distance (less than 2 miles) to Med Center, Rice Village, NRG Stadium, DINING, and ENTERTAINMENT. New flooring, granite counter-top, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and fully upgraded bathroom. Very quiet complex with two pool, beautifully landscaped courtyard, and limited access gates for security. The floor plan has a large formal living room, dining room, and breakfast area. Refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer included!