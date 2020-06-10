Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
2406 Wall St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2406 Wall St
2406 Wall Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2406 Wall Street, Houston, TX 77088
Acres Home
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 Wall St have any available units?
2406 Wall St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2406 Wall St currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Wall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Wall St pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Wall St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2406 Wall St offer parking?
No, 2406 Wall St does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Wall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Wall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Wall St have a pool?
No, 2406 Wall St does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Wall St have accessible units?
No, 2406 Wall St does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Wall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Wall St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Wall St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Wall St does not have units with air conditioning.
