All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2402 Pine Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2402 Pine Terrace Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:47 PM

2402 Pine Terrace Drive

2402 Pine Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2402 Pine Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Pine Terrace Drive have any available units?
2402 Pine Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Pine Terrace Drive have?
Some of 2402 Pine Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Pine Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Pine Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Pine Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Pine Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Pine Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Pine Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 2402 Pine Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Pine Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Pine Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Pine Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 2402 Pine Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 2402 Pine Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Pine Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Pine Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston