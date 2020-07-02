All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

2402 Calumet St., #D

2402 Calumet Street · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Calumet Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4958637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Calumet St., #D have any available units?
2402 Calumet St., #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2402 Calumet St., #D currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Calumet St., #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Calumet St., #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Calumet St., #D is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Calumet St., #D offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Calumet St., #D offers parking.
Does 2402 Calumet St., #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Calumet St., #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Calumet St., #D have a pool?
No, 2402 Calumet St., #D does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Calumet St., #D have accessible units?
No, 2402 Calumet St., #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Calumet St., #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Calumet St., #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Calumet St., #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 Calumet St., #D does not have units with air conditioning.

