2401 South Gessner Road

401 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Yes, yes, to the victor the spoils! You’re become quite the victor lately. Conquest after conquest, battle after battle, your enemies topple before you like never seen before. And you’ve collected quite the spoils. Your Pokemon battle skills have become legendary around the world. Nobody has used Pikachu’s hidden abilities quite like you. But no other spoils have matched up to your most recent victory. Your latest championship has rewarded you with the most unimaginably beautiful prize ever seen…a room in this stunning apartment complex. Yes, the apartment you’ve always dreamed of. The one with the spectacular downtown views and resort style pool. The floor-to-ceiling windows fill you with an incomparable stillness as you gaze forward while amassing your army of battle tested Pokemon. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Dramatic Living Spaces with Expansive 9" – 12" Ceilings with Oversized Windows Plank and Tile Flooring Open Gourmet Kitchens with European-Style Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters in Kitchens and Baths Large Island Kitchens Undermount Kitchen Sinks Luxury Bathrooms with Custom Framed Mirrors Oversized Whirlpool Tubs with Separate Shower Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Hardware Front Loading Washers and Dryers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Spacious 1, 2, & 3 Bedrooms with Superior Custom Home Interiors Two Resort-Style Pools and Hot Tub Premier Poolside 2-Story 2,500 sq. ft. Fitness Center Dry Saunas 18-Seat Theater Room with Surround Sound Dramatic Clubroom with Catering Kitchen Starbucks Coffee Bar Lavish Courtyards with Fountains Five-Story Parking Garage Executive Business Center and Conference Room _____________________________ About Hadi I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. We’re an entrepreneurial bunch of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. I was born in Pakistan, and raised in Miami, so talk to me about food and reggaeton (and apartments of course). I use a highly streamlined process that’s helped dozens of people eliminate the stress of apartment hunting. My goal is to help you fall in love with Houston as much as I have. And I’m free to work with! [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057426 ]