Houston, TX
2401 South Gessner Road
Last updated July 3 2019 at 4:58 AM

2401 South Gessner Road

2401 South Gessner Road · No Longer Available
Location

2401 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
sauna
401 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Yes, yes, to the victor the spoils! You’re become quite the victor lately. Conquest after conquest, battle after battle, your enemies topple before you like never seen before. And you’ve collected quite the spoils. Your Pokemon battle skills have become legendary around the world. Nobody has used Pikachu’s hidden abilities quite like you. But no other spoils have matched up to your most recent victory. Your latest championship has rewarded you with the most unimaginably beautiful prize ever seen…a room in this stunning apartment complex. Yes, the apartment you’ve always dreamed of. The one with the spectacular downtown views and resort style pool. The floor-to-ceiling windows fill you with an incomparable stillness as you gaze forward while amassing your army of battle tested Pokemon. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Dramatic Living Spaces with Expansive 9" – 12" Ceilings with Oversized Windows Plank and Tile Flooring Open Gourmet Kitchens with European-Style Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters in Kitchens and Baths Large Island Kitchens Undermount Kitchen Sinks Luxury Bathrooms with Custom Framed Mirrors Oversized Whirlpool Tubs with Separate Shower Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Hardware Front Loading Washers and Dryers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Spacious 1, 2, & 3 Bedrooms with Superior Custom Home Interiors Two Resort-Style Pools and Hot Tub Premier Poolside 2-Story 2,500 sq. ft. Fitness Center Dry Saunas 18-Seat Theater Room with Surround Sound Dramatic Clubroom with Catering Kitchen Starbucks Coffee Bar Lavish Courtyards with Fountains Five-Story Parking Garage Executive Business Center and Conference Room _____________________________ About Hadi I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. We’re an entrepreneurial bunch of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. I was born in Pakistan, and raised in Miami, so talk to me about food and reggaeton (and apartments of course). I use a highly streamlined process that’s helped dozens of people eliminate the stress of apartment hunting. My goal is to help you fall in love with Houston as much as I have. And I’m free to work with! [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057426 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 South Gessner Road have any available units?
2401 South Gessner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 South Gessner Road have?
Some of 2401 South Gessner Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 South Gessner Road currently offering any rent specials?
2401 South Gessner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 South Gessner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 South Gessner Road is pet friendly.
Does 2401 South Gessner Road offer parking?
Yes, 2401 South Gessner Road offers parking.
Does 2401 South Gessner Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 South Gessner Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 South Gessner Road have a pool?
Yes, 2401 South Gessner Road has a pool.
Does 2401 South Gessner Road have accessible units?
No, 2401 South Gessner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 South Gessner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 South Gessner Road does not have units with dishwashers.

