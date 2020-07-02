Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
2372 Woodland Park Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:47 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2372 Woodland Park Drive
2372 Woodland Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2372 Woodland Park Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom corner townhouse. Located on a quiet beautiful compound with access to two pools. Close proximity to the energy corridor and Memorial City Center. Move in ready. Definitely a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2372 Woodland Park Drive have any available units?
2372 Woodland Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2372 Woodland Park Drive have?
Some of 2372 Woodland Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2372 Woodland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Woodland Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Woodland Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2372 Woodland Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2372 Woodland Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2372 Woodland Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2372 Woodland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Woodland Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Woodland Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2372 Woodland Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2372 Woodland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2372 Woodland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Woodland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2372 Woodland Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
