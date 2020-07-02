All apartments in Houston
2372 Woodland Park Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:47 PM

2372 Woodland Park Drive

2372 Woodland Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Woodland Park Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom corner townhouse. Located on a quiet beautiful compound with access to two pools. Close proximity to the energy corridor and Memorial City Center. Move in ready. Definitely a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

