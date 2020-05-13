235 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018 Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Three bedroom/two bath home with bright updated kitchen/appliances and granite counters. recent remodeled hall bath plus updated flooring Updated lighting/fans and blinds throughout. Roomy master includes sitting area. Large back patio. Indoor utility room. Top of the line HVAC system. ALL HARD SURFACE FLOORING. Fresh paint throughout! Backyard is totally fenced! Lawn maintenance included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 W 34th St have any available units?
235 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 W 34th St have?
Some of 235 W 34th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
235 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.