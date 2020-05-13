All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
235 W 34th St
235 W 34th St

235 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Three bedroom/two bath home with bright updated kitchen/appliances and granite counters. recent remodeled hall bath plus updated flooring Updated lighting/fans and blinds throughout. Roomy master includes sitting area. Large back patio. Indoor utility room. Top of the line HVAC system. ALL HARD SURFACE FLOORING. Fresh paint throughout! Backyard is totally fenced! Lawn maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 W 34th St have any available units?
235 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 W 34th St have?
Some of 235 W 34th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
235 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 W 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 235 W 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 235 W 34th St offer parking?
No, 235 W 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 235 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 W 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 235 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 235 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 235 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 235 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 W 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.

