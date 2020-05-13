235 W 34th St

Amenities

Three bedroom/two bath home with bright updated kitchen/appliances and granite counters. recent remodeled hall bath plus updated flooring Updated lighting/fans and blinds throughout. Roomy master includes sitting area. Large back patio. Indoor utility room. Top of the line HVAC system. ALL HARD SURFACE FLOORING. Fresh paint throughout! Backyard is totally fenced! Lawn maintenance included!