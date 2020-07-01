All apartments in Houston
2345 Sage Rd Unit: B

2345 Sage Road · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
Deposit:$400.00
Rent: $1,160 - $1,886

Resident Features

Wood plank flooring

Deluxe carpeting

Custom cherry wood cabinetry

Elegant archways and art niches

Full size stackable washers and dryers

Brushed nickel fixtures and hardware

Granite countertops throughout

Pre-wired individual alarm

Nine foot ceilings with crown molding

Community Features

Two story fitness/exercise center with WiFi

Dry saunas, showers, and individual lockers

Intimate European courtyard settings

Courtyards with waterscape features and charcoal grilling areas

Two story social room and WiFi caf

Coffee, cappuccino, and gourmet tea bar

Resort style and lap pool with WiFi and gas grills

Business center equipped with printer, scanner, copier and fax

Poolside veranda with WiFi

HD private movie theater with reclining lazy boy seating

Multi level parking garage with direct access to each floor

5 elevators

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B have any available units?
2345 Sage Rd Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B have?
Some of 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Sage Rd Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B pet-friendly?
No, 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B offers parking.
Does 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B have a pool?
Yes, 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B has a pool.
Does 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B have accessible units?
No, 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Sage Rd Unit: B does not have units with dishwashers.

