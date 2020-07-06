Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2338 Summit Meadow Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:10 PM
2338 Summit Meadow Drive
2338 Summit Meadow Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2338 Summit Meadow Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath available for lease. Move in ready. Send in your applications today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2338 Summit Meadow Drive have any available units?
2338 Summit Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2338 Summit Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Summit Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Summit Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Summit Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2338 Summit Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Summit Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 2338 Summit Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Summit Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Summit Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2338 Summit Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Summit Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2338 Summit Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Summit Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Summit Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 Summit Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 Summit Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
