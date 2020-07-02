2333 Lidstone Street, Houston, TX 77023 Gulfgate - Pine Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Welcome Home! Minutes away from UH Main Campus, less than two minutes away from Smither Park & The Orange Show. Completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Ask agent for Model Tenant Selection Criteria before scheduling a viewing. Thanks!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
