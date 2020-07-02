2333 Lidstone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Minutes away from UH Main Campus, less than two minutes away from Smither Park & The Orange Show. Completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Ask agent for Model Tenant Selection Criteria before scheduling a viewing. Thanks!