Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2333 Lidstone Street

2333 Lidstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Lidstone Street, Houston, TX 77023
Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Welcome Home! Minutes away from UH Main Campus, less than two minutes away from Smither Park & The Orange Show. Completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Ask agent for Model Tenant Selection Criteria before scheduling a viewing. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Lidstone Street have any available units?
2333 Lidstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Lidstone Street have?
Some of 2333 Lidstone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Lidstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Lidstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Lidstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Lidstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2333 Lidstone Street offer parking?
No, 2333 Lidstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Lidstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Lidstone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Lidstone Street have a pool?
No, 2333 Lidstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Lidstone Street have accessible units?
No, 2333 Lidstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Lidstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 Lidstone Street has units with dishwashers.

