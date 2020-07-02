2332 Welch Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking new construction

These refined English style town homes pay homage to the historical London based Cadogen Hotel. An inviting foyer leads you to beautifully appointed living & dining space w intricate ceiling details throughout. Gourmet kitchen w Thermador appliances. Luxurious master suite w sitting area. Fourth floor features city room w marble floors, fireplace & immense glass doors leading to an expansive terrace. Each floor is accessible with a custom elevator. Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale.