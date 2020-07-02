2332 Welch Street

Amenities
These refined English style town homes pay homage to the historical London based Cadogen Hotel. An inviting foyer leads you to beautifully appointed living & dining space w intricate ceiling details throughout. Gourmet kitchen w Thermador appliances. Luxurious master suite w sitting area. Fourth floor features city room w marble floors, fireplace & immense glass doors leading to an expansive terrace. Each floor is accessible with a custom elevator. Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale.