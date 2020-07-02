All apartments in Houston
2332 Welch Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2332 Welch Street

2332 Welch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2332 Welch Street, Houston, TX 77019
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
These refined English style town homes pay homage to the historical London based Cadogen Hotel. An inviting foyer leads you to beautifully appointed living & dining space w intricate ceiling details throughout. Gourmet kitchen w Thermador appliances. Luxurious master suite w sitting area. Fourth floor features city room w marble floors, fireplace & immense glass doors leading to an expansive terrace. Each floor is accessible with a custom elevator. Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Welch Street have any available units?
2332 Welch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 Welch Street have?
Some of 2332 Welch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Welch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Welch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Welch Street pet-friendly?
No, 2332 Welch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2332 Welch Street offer parking?
Yes, 2332 Welch Street offers parking.
Does 2332 Welch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 Welch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Welch Street have a pool?
No, 2332 Welch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Welch Street have accessible units?
No, 2332 Welch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Welch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Welch Street has units with dishwashers.

