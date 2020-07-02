2323 Mccue Rd Unit: B7

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Deposit* $500

Rent: $5,853 - $9,461



Dominion Post Oak offers chic amenities in a high-rise environment that is unparalleled. We offer sought-after community and apartment amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Look forward to spending an afternoon by the pool in one of the cabanas or a comfortable lounge chair. Spend a relaxing evening in the hot tub after a long day. We offer convenience with on-site maintenance, 24 hour concierge, dry cleaning and pet walking services. Take a step inside one of our apartments and instantly feel at home with our solid oak hardwood floors. Enjoy our kitchens the features granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, and more. Admire the outdoors and the Houston views from the comfort of your own home with our balconies. To experience these amenities for yourself, apply online today.