Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2323 Mccue Rd Unit: A3

2323 Mccue Road · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Mccue Road, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Deposit* $300
Rent: $1,736 - $2,247

Dominion Post Oak offers chic amenities in a high-rise environment that is unparalleled. We offer sought-after community and apartment amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Look forward to spending an afternoon by the pool in one of the cabanas or a comfortable lounge chair. Spend a relaxing evening in the hot tub after a long day. We offer convenience with on-site maintenance, 24 hour concierge, dry cleaning and pet walking services. Take a step inside one of our apartments and instantly feel at home with our solid oak hardwood floors. Enjoy our kitchens the features granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, and more. Admire the outdoors and the Houston views from the comfort of your own home with our balconies. To experience these amenities for yourself, apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

