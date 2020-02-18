All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2323 Mccue Rd

2323 Mccue Road · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Mccue Road, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Rent: $1,411 - $2,495

Deposit* $300

Dominion Post Oak offers chic amenities in a high-rise environment that is unparalleled. We offer sought-after community and apartment amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Look forward to spending an afternoon by the pool in one of the cabanas or a comfortable lounge chair. Spend a relaxing evening in the hot tub after a long day. We offer convenience with on-site maintenance, 24 hour concierge, dry cleaning and pet walking services. Take a step inside one of our apartments and instantly feel at home with our solid oak hardwood floors. Enjoy our kitchens the features granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, and more. Admire the outdoors and the Houston views from the comfort of your own home with our balconies. To experience these amenities for yourself, apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Mccue Rd have any available units?
2323 Mccue Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Mccue Rd have?
Some of 2323 Mccue Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Mccue Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Mccue Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Mccue Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Mccue Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Mccue Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Mccue Rd offers parking.
Does 2323 Mccue Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Mccue Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Mccue Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Mccue Rd has a pool.
Does 2323 Mccue Rd have accessible units?
No, 2323 Mccue Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Mccue Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Mccue Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

