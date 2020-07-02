Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2323 Augusta Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:46 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2323 Augusta Dr
2323 Augusta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2323 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 1. 2 bedroom condo in the heart of Galleria with 2 car garage. All appliances included. Pets are a case by case basis. a maximum number of pets 2.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2323 Augusta Dr have any available units?
2323 Augusta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2323 Augusta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Augusta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Augusta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Augusta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Augusta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Augusta Dr offers parking.
Does 2323 Augusta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Augusta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Augusta Dr have a pool?
No, 2323 Augusta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Augusta Dr have accessible units?
No, 2323 Augusta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Augusta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Augusta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 Augusta Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 Augusta Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
University of Houston