Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

2320 Main Street

2320 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
guest parking
key fob access
package receiving
pet friendly
valet service
So you’ve just become President! That’s cool. Nobody saw that coming. Little does anybody know you got a little help from the Canadians (since they really wanted you to win). But so what? A little collusion never hurt anyone! Anyways, now that you’re President of the local City Council, everything is awesome.

To reward yourself, you’ve decided to re-direct some of the allocated funds that were supposed to go to that stupid christmas party to pay for your own luxury Houston apartment! Corruption Shmarruption! How else are you going to do your immensely valuable Presidential work without those ceramic tile floors, of quartz countertops, or luxury pool? Exactly right! So come check out your new home.

___________________________________________________________

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.

We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We are free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Keyless Entry System

Hardwood Floors

Stained Concrete Floors

Granite Countertops

Gas Stoves

Stainless Steel Appliances

Glass Backsplash

Wine Refrigerators

Brushed Nickel Finishes

Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms and Living Rooms

Balconies

Store Front Windows

Walk In Closets with Wood Shelving

Separate Standing Showers

Rain Showerheads

Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Washers and Dryers

USB Charging Ports

Bluetooth Surround Systems

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Guest Parking

Resident Lounge

Separate Cardio and Free Weight Fitness Centers

Resort Style Relaxation Pool with Grilling Stations

Open–Air Outdoor Living Room

Cyber Café

Conference Room

USB Charging Ports

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Urban Pet Park

Pet Grooming Center

Keyless Entry System

Reserved Parking Available

Bike Storage Area

Gourmet Coffee Bar

Package Acceptance

Valet Dry Cleaning

_________________________________________

Need a new apartment?

We are Taco Street Houston. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Main Street have any available units?
2320 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Main Street have?
Some of 2320 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Main Street offers parking.
Does 2320 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 2320 Main Street has a pool.
Does 2320 Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2320 Main Street has accessible units.
Does 2320 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

