2314 Arabelle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill

Incredible 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Cottage Grove ready for immediate occupancy. Check out the backyard... perfect for grilling and relaxing. Freshly painted and ready for you. Call today for private showing.