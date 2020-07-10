All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:39 PM

2314 Arabelle Street

2314 Arabelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Arabelle Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Incredible 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Cottage Grove ready for immediate occupancy. Check out the backyard... perfect for grilling and relaxing. Freshly painted and ready for you. Call today for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Arabelle Street have any available units?
2314 Arabelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Arabelle Street have?
Some of 2314 Arabelle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Arabelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Arabelle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Arabelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Arabelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2314 Arabelle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Arabelle Street offers parking.
Does 2314 Arabelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Arabelle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Arabelle Street have a pool?
No, 2314 Arabelle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Arabelle Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2314 Arabelle Street has accessible units.
Does 2314 Arabelle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Arabelle Street has units with dishwashers.

