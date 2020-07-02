2313 Bagby St

Amenities
Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it’s angry. It’s wondering why you haven’t moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn’t going to do anything bad, because he’s just a ghost. But he is all like “why haven’t you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it’s super nice”. And you kinda have to agree. You’ve been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven’t upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing apartment?
Apartment Amenities
Garage Parking
Flexible Lease Terms
Crown Molding
Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights
High end wood-style flooring available
Full Sized Washer and Dryer Connections
Garden-Style Bath Tubs
Track Lighting
Walk-in Closets
Fireplace
Dishwasher and Disposal Included
Microwave
Pantries
Private Balconies / Patios with Exterior Storage
Spacious Closets
Community Amenities
Two Pristine Swimming Pools with Cabana Seating
Resident Clubhouse with WiFi
Modern Technology Center
In Heart of Midtown
Close Proximity to METRO Rail
Resident Grill & Picnic Area
Concierge
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Preferred Parking Spaces
Package Acceptance
On-Site Management and Maintenance
Stainless Steal Appli.
City View
Working with us.
Tired of researching that new apartment?
We’re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we’ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we’re free to work with too. So….reach out to us!