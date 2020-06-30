All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2311 Camden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2311 Camden Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:53 PM

2311 Camden Drive

2311 Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2311 Camden Drive, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful property in highly desirabe, Museum District. Close to Hermann park, Medical Center and much more! The house boasts high ceiling and natural bright light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Camden Drive have any available units?
2311 Camden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Camden Drive have?
Some of 2311 Camden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Camden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Camden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Camden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Camden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2311 Camden Drive offer parking?
No, 2311 Camden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 Camden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 Camden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 Camden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Camden Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston