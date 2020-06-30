Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2311 Camden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2311 Camden Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:53 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 Camden Drive
2311 Camden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2311 Camden Drive, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful property in highly desirabe, Museum District. Close to Hermann park, Medical Center and much more! The house boasts high ceiling and natural bright light
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 Camden Drive have any available units?
2311 Camden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2311 Camden Drive have?
Some of 2311 Camden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2311 Camden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Camden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Camden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Camden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2311 Camden Drive offer parking?
No, 2311 Camden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 Camden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 Camden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 Camden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Camden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Camden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston