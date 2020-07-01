2307 Wilde Rock Way

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled three-bedroom zoned to Oak Forest Elementary with a huge back yard! The home features fresh paint, refinished floors and new sconces. The kitchen and bathroom were gutted and feature new cabinets, sparkling white quartz counters, white tile backsplash, ceramic Italian flooring, and stylish fixtures. The refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove are brand new! The living room has great wall space. You can hang a large TV and have a lot of room for your furniture. The breakfast/dining area has french doors that provide nice views of the huge back yard. A Vivant Home Security System is included and the landlord will pay the monthly service fee. It includes monitoring, motion detectors, and a doorbell camera. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Preference will be given to applications with immediate start dates.