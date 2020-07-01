All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:28 PM

2307 Wilde Rock Way

2307 Wilde Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Wilde Rock Way, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled three-bedroom zoned to Oak Forest Elementary with a huge back yard! The home features fresh paint, refinished floors and new sconces. The kitchen and bathroom were gutted and feature new cabinets, sparkling white quartz counters, white tile backsplash, ceramic Italian flooring, and stylish fixtures. The refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove are brand new! The living room has great wall space. You can hang a large TV and have a lot of room for your furniture. The breakfast/dining area has french doors that provide nice views of the huge back yard. A Vivant Home Security System is included and the landlord will pay the monthly service fee. It includes monitoring, motion detectors, and a doorbell camera. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Preference will be given to applications with immediate start dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Wilde Rock Way have any available units?
2307 Wilde Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Wilde Rock Way have?
Some of 2307 Wilde Rock Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Wilde Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Wilde Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Wilde Rock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 Wilde Rock Way is pet friendly.
Does 2307 Wilde Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Wilde Rock Way offers parking.
Does 2307 Wilde Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Wilde Rock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Wilde Rock Way have a pool?
No, 2307 Wilde Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Wilde Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 2307 Wilde Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Wilde Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Wilde Rock Way has units with dishwashers.

