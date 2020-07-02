All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2307 Bron Holly Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2307 Bron Holly Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:18 PM

2307 Bron Holly Dr

2307 Bron Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2307 Bron Holly Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash! Ceramic Tile Kitchen & Dining Area Floors! Bath Remodeled! Wood Floors throughout Living Areas! Bedrooms Carpeted! Two Tone Paint, Faux Wood Blinds! Front Yard Shaded by LARGE Oak Tree. HUGE Fenced Back Yard, Garage AND Carport! Nice size Living Area, Refrigerator Included, Ceiling Fans, Recent Heating & Air Conditioning System & More - Easy Access to Loop 610 & SH 290. Just minutes from Downtown & Galleria!! MUST SEE!

(RLNE2810271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Bron Holly Dr have any available units?
2307 Bron Holly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Bron Holly Dr have?
Some of 2307 Bron Holly Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Bron Holly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Bron Holly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Bron Holly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Bron Holly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2307 Bron Holly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Bron Holly Dr offers parking.
Does 2307 Bron Holly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Bron Holly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Bron Holly Dr have a pool?
No, 2307 Bron Holly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Bron Holly Dr have accessible units?
No, 2307 Bron Holly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Bron Holly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Bron Holly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston