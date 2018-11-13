All apartments in Houston
2306 Thomas St

2306 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Thomas Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***DOWNTOWN LOCATION, CLOSE TO UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON, RECENT ROOF AND SIDING. KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO FEATURING CUSTOM CABINETS, NEW COUNTER TOPS AND 18'' TILE FLOORS, RECENT FLOORING AND PAINT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Thomas St have any available units?
2306 Thomas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2306 Thomas St currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Thomas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Thomas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Thomas St is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Thomas St offer parking?
No, 2306 Thomas St does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Thomas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Thomas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Thomas St have a pool?
No, 2306 Thomas St does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Thomas St have accessible units?
No, 2306 Thomas St does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Thomas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 Thomas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Thomas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 Thomas St does not have units with air conditioning.

