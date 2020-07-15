All apartments in Houston
2303 Rosewood Street - 2

2303 Rosewood Street
Location

2303 Rosewood Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 bed, 1 bath with beautiful Hardwood floors for rent. Private, quiet, with lots of natural light coming from windows on all sides. With a personal parking spot, this becomes a fantastic property for anyone who enjoys being local to Downtown, Midtown, University's, Med center, and local eats right around the corner. Private grass backyard right outside your steps. To apply click the link to the property management website. Don't forget to use the 2nd link for a virtual tour. $800 security deposit, pet deposit case by case, $35 application fee, call or email for a link to the application.
2303 Rosewood Street, located in Almeda Place subdivision in Harris County, is a 6 unit Multi-family complex in an ideal location being minutes away from all the action Houston has to offer. Its nearby schools are Lockhart Elementary, Cullen Middle School, Yates High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 have any available units?
2303 Rosewood Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 have?
Some of 2303 Rosewood Street - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Rosewood Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Rosewood Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
