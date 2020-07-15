2303 Rosewood Street - 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 bed, 1 bath with beautiful Hardwood floors for rent. Private, quiet, with lots of natural light coming from windows on all sides. With a personal parking spot, this becomes a fantastic property for anyone who enjoys being local to Downtown, Midtown, University's, Med center, and local eats right around the corner. Private grass backyard right outside your steps. To apply click the link to the property management website. Don't forget to use the 2nd link for a virtual tour. $800 security deposit, pet deposit case by case, $35 application fee, call or email for a link to the application.

2303 Rosewood Street, located in Almeda Place subdivision in Harris County, is a 6 unit Multi-family complex in an ideal location being minutes away from all the action Houston has to offer. Its nearby schools are Lockhart Elementary, Cullen Middle School, Yates High School.